Samuel E. Spaulding, 88, of Cecilia, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel E. Spaulding.
He was a husband, father and friend. A native of Kentucky, Sam was born Jan. 28, 1931, in Falls of Rough, the youngest of four children. Sam married Ute Schindler on April 24, 1968. Sam served in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He served his country with pride and honor and retired after 22 years, receiving two Bronze Stars, one for valor and three Oak Leaf Clusters, one for valor, among many other commendations. Sam worked for the U.S. Post Office in Elizabethtown as a rural route mail carrier, where he retired in 1996 after 17 years of service. He continued to keep busy on a variety of projects, but perhaps will be most remembered for his love of gardening.
He was preceded in death by a son, Paul Douglas Spaulding; his mother, Mary Guinn Spaulding; and two sisters, Alice Luna and Wanda McDonald.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Ute; a daughter, Laura Ann Gomez (Anthony); three grandchildren, Caitlyn Bump, Alicia and Hunter Gomez; a sister, Imogene Ragsdale; and special friends, Freida Thomas, Brad and Wendy Lowder and Todd Meyer and family.
A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A graveside memorial service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hardin County Animal Shelter.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019