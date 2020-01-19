Samuel Edward 'Sammy' Newton Sr.
Samuel Edward "Sammy" Newton Sr., 72, of Boston died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Newton; three sons, Sam Newton Jr., Mark Newton and Robbie Dennis (Karen); three daughters, Angela Cranmer (Ricky), Christina Manigault and Dana Mudd (Jeremy); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial following in Little Brick Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 20, 2020