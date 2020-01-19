Samuel Edward "Sammy" Newton Sr

Service Information
Obituary
Samuel Edward 'Sammy' Newton Sr.
Samuel Edward "Sammy" Newton Sr., 72, of Boston died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Newton; three sons, Sam Newton Jr., Mark Newton and Robbie Dennis (Karen); three daughters, Angela Cranmer (Ricky), Christina Manigault and Dana Mudd (Jeremy); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial following in Little Brick Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 20, 2020
