Sandra A. "Sandy" Hornback, 71, of Upton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Hodgenville. She was a long time member of Sonora United Methodist Church. Sandy had retired from Dow Corning in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Mae Elzey Williams; her father, Sherley Williams; a son, Jerry Lynn Hornback; and two brothers, Gary Williams and Jim Williams.
She is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Hornback of Upton; two daughters, Pam (Jeff) Wilson of Upton and Lori Hornback of Upton; a sister, Beverly McCormick of Princeton, Tennessee; four brothers, Sonny (Judy) Williams of Shepherdsville, Jack (Shelia) Williams of Hodgenville, Bobby (Lisa) Williams of Hodgenville and Mike (Marcia) Williams of Hodgenville; four grandchildren, Calan, Cade, Cason and Kinze Ann.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Sonora United Methodist Church. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home Sonora.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019