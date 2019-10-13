Sandra A. "Sandy" Hornback

Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY
42776
(270)-369-7444
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY 42776
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY 42776
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Sonora United Methodist Churc
Obituary
Sandra A. "Sandy" Hornback, 71, of Upton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was born in Hodgenville. She was a long time member of Sonora United Methodist Church. Sandy had retired from Dow Corning in Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Mae Elzey Williams; her father, Sherley Williams; a son, Jerry Lynn Hornback; and two brothers, Gary Williams and Jim Williams.

She is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Hornback of Upton; two daughters, Pam (Jeff) Wilson of Upton and Lori Hornback of Upton; a sister, Beverly McCormick of Princeton, Tennessee; four brothers, Sonny (Judy) Williams of Shepherdsville, Jack (Shelia) Williams of Hodgenville, Bobby (Lisa) Williams of Hodgenville and Mike (Marcia) Williams of Hodgenville; four grandchildren, Calan, Cade, Cason and Kinze Ann.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Sonora United Methodist Church. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home Sonora.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019
