Sandra B. Scifres, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.

She was born in Cedar Springs to William and Neal Corine Beckner Tarter. She was a homemaker and worked at Fort Knox.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred M. Scifres; a son, Bobby Brunk; a grandson, Murico Guffrida; two brothers, Roger and Ed Tarter; and her parents.

Survivors include a daughter, Jody Giuffrida of Radcliff; three sisters, Nelda Jo (James) Francis of Ohio and Betty Flanagan and Judy (Phillip) Garcia, both of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Charles (Vicki) Tarter of Clever, Missouri, and William Wade Tarter of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Miguel and Lakisha Giuffrida of Radcliff; two great-grandchildren, Chance Giuffrida of Elizabethtown and Kasen Altson of Radcliff; an honorary grandson, Caidyn Pruitt of Radcliff; and a very special friend, Natisha Baylor.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Burial follows in Lambert Cemetery in Cedar Springs.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
