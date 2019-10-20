Sandra Dee Colston, 51, of Munfordville, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at The Medical Center Caverna in Horse Cave.
She was born in Hialeah, Florida, to Troy and Patricia Taylor Douglas. She was a homemaker and a member of Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a stepson, William Stanley Colston.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl M. Colston of Munfordville; two sisters, Donna Stevens of Bowling Green and Brenda Lynn Hurley of Horse Cave; a stepson, Carl Edward Colston of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Ben Benningfield officiating. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 21, 2019