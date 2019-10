Sandra Dee Colston, 51, of Munfordville, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at The Medical Center Caverna in Horse Cave.She was born in Hialeah, Florida, to Troy and Patricia Taylor Douglas. She was a homemaker and a member of Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents and a stepson, William Stanley Colston.She is survived by her loving husband, Carl M. Colston of Munfordville; two sisters, Donna Stevens of Bowling Green and Brenda Lynn Hurley of Horse Cave; a stepson, Carl Edward Colston of Michigan; and several nieces and nephewsThe funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Mana­kee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Ben Ben­ningfield officiating. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.