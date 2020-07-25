1/1
Sandra Gail Coogle
1963 - 2020
Sandra Gail Coogle, 57, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Sandra was born July 22, 1963, the daughter of Herbert and Alberta Marie Horn Coogle.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Pearl Horn and Effie Smallwood.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Cundiff; four children, Miranda Ison and her husband, Caleb, James Harley Coogle, Chester Keith Coogle and Cory Ray Coogle; numerous grandchildren; a great-grandchild; four brothers, Timmy, Marvin, Chester Lynn and Michael Eugene Coogle; and four sisters, Joann Peters, Virginia Highbaugh, Phyllis Childers and Margaret Sutton.

In honoring Sandra's wishes, the family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's home.

Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
