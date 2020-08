Sandra Gayle Young, 78, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her son's home in Eliza­bethtown.She was a born in Huntington, West Virginia, and moved to Elizabethtown in 1977. She was the owner of Elizabethtown Limb and Brace.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Young; and her parents, Floyd and Pauline Kincaid Damron.She is survived by two children, Michael Young of Elizabethtown and Michelle Stehman of Louisville; and four grandchildren, Emma Young of Louisville and Megan Young of Elizabethtown, Abigail Stehman and Penelope Schnittger, both of Louisville.Cremation was chosen and a private graveside service will be held at the family cemetery in Glenhayes, West Virginia, at a later date.Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.