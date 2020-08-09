Sandra Gayle Young, 78, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her son's home in Elizabethtown.
She was a born in Huntington, West Virginia, and moved to Elizabethtown in 1977. She was the owner of Elizabethtown Limb and Brace.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Young; and her parents, Floyd and Pauline Kincaid Damron.
She is survived by two children, Michael Young of Elizabethtown and Michelle Stehman of Louisville; and four grandchildren, Emma Young of Louisville and Megan Young of Elizabethtown, Abigail Stehman and Penelope Schnittger, both of Louisville.
Cremation was chosen and a private graveside service will be held at the family cemetery in Glenhayes, West Virginia, at a later date.
