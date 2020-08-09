1/1
Sandra Gayle Young
Sandra Gayle Young, 78, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her son's home in Eliza­bethtown.

She was a born in Huntington, West Virginia, and moved to Elizabethtown in 1977. She was the owner of Elizabethtown Limb and Brace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Young; and her parents, Floyd and Pauline Kincaid Damron.

She is survived by two children, Michael Young of Elizabethtown and Michelle Stehman of Louisville; and four grandchildren, Emma Young of Louisville and Megan Young of Elizabethtown, Abigail Stehman and Penelope Schnittger, both of Louisville.

Cremation was chosen and a private graveside service will be held at the family cemetery in Glenhayes, West Virginia, at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
