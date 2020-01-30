Sandra Lee Searcy

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
Sandra Lee Searcy, 68, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Elizabethtown, a member of White Mills Christian Church and retired from the Hardin County Board of Education as an accounting specialist. She was a loving wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orbia C. Haire and Betty Jo Farmer Haire.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Tommy Searcy; two children, Robert Scott and Stephanie (Jeff) Gravell; three stepchildren, Trinity (Lori) Searcy, Cindy Searcy and Tina (Devan) Barrett; three sisters, Donna J. (Jimmy) Mulligan, Tambra S. (Brian) Jones and Teresa K. (Bruce) Rogers; and a grandson, Seth Gravell.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Tim Dennis officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 31, 2020
