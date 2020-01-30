Sandra Lee Searcy, 68, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Elizabethtown, a member of White Mills Christian Church and retired from the Hardin County Board of Education as an accounting specialist. She was a loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orbia C. Haire and Betty Jo Farmer Haire.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Tommy Searcy; two children, Robert Scott and Stephanie (Jeff) Gravell; three stepchildren, Trinity (Lori) Searcy, Cindy Searcy and Tina (Devan) Barrett; three sisters, Donna J. (Jimmy) Mulligan, Tambra S. (Brian) Jones and Teresa K. (Bruce) Rogers; and a grandson, Seth Gravell.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Tim Dennis officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 31, 2020