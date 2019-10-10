Sandra Lynn Jeter Sanderson, 65, was born in Elizabethtown and she departed this life Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Nuyana Peeler; her son; Herman Peeler Jr.; two sisters, Karen Jeter-Frazier (Earl) and Lorrie McDowell (Charles); three brothers, Richard (Kim), Courtney (Andrea) and LeAndre Jeter; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 W. Broadway, Louisville, with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019