Sandra Lynn Jeter Sanderson

Sandra Lynn Jeter Sanderson, 65, was born in Elizabethtown and she departed this life Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Nuyana Peeler; her son; Herman Peeler Jr.; two sisters, Karen Jeter-Frazier (Earl) and Lorrie McDowell (Charles); three brothers, Richard (Kim), Courtney (Andrea) and LeAndre Jeter; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 W. Broadway, Louisville, with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
