Sandra Martha Davey (nee Cowles), 71, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, surrounded by her family at her daughters' home in O'Fallon, Illinois.



Sandra was a member of St. Chris­topher Catholic Church. She was a creative soul who had a wonderful gift painting beautiful, ceramic pieces. We always will enjoy each piece she made for us; her craftsmanship and quest to get every detail just right was second to none. She is and always will be loved by her family. She will be missed.



Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, James and Doris (nee Brownsey) Cowles; her husband, Francis Davey; three sisters, Ellenor, Carol and Beverly; and three brothers, James, Dennis and Kim.



Surviving are her four children, Karen and Mike Strickland of O'Fallon, Illinois, Shirley and Steve McDonald of Cecilia, Lorie and Chris Minnich of Louisville and Joseph Davey of Florida; a sister, Diane Schwab of Dry Ridge; 10 grandchildren, Steven, Amber, Jeff, Travis, Trinity, Lucas, Brooke, Jade, Tyler and Nia; seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Jordanne, Wyatt, Bella, Brett, Chase and Meera; and many nieces and nephews.



Condolences may be extended to the family at schildknechtfh.com.



Burial of cremains will be held at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



