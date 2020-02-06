Sandra Sue Hack, 77, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Hack; two daughters, Brenda Lucas and Lori Hazelwood; two grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. CST Sunday, Feb. 9, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Brother Paul Davis and Dr. Kevin Lee officiating. Burial follows in Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST Saturday and continues at 9 a.m. CST Sunday at the funeral home.
