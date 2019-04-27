Sara Wallace Woodward, 31, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
She was a former computer programmer for Dell.
She is survived by her son, Mark Woodward; parents, Travis and Katherine Woodward; a brother, David Woodward; and her aunt, Paula Bewley.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to www.dixonatwood.com
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019