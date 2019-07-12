Sarah Ruth Zwemer

Sarah Ruth Zwemer, 84, of Vine Grove, died Wed­nesday, July 10, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Zwemer; and a daughter, Diane Gibson.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Stacey (Mark) Reynolds of Vine Grove; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Reynolds and Christopher (Samantha) Reynolds; three great-great-grandchildren, Chance Reynolds, Natalie Reynolds and Lacey Reynolds.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Published in The News-Enterprise on July 14, 2019
