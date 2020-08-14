Scarlet Rose Estrada, 38, of Radcliff, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include her mother, Leanna Estrada.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Masks are expected to be worn. A limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time and for the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store