Scott Allan Rader

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Allan Rader.
Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-5122
Obituary
Send Flowers

Scott Allan Rader, 49, of Cecilia, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was a 1987 graduate of North Hardin High School, a pet lover and a gentle giant.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Rader.

He is survived by his father, Mitchell V. Rader; and four siblings, Kathleen Baughman, Pamela A. (Russell) Amos, Mitchell V. Rader Jr. and Patrick W. (Cathy) Rader.

The graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with military honors.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Hardin County Animal Shelter, 220 Peterson Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.