Scott Allan Rader, 49, of Cecilia, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was a 1987 graduate of North Hardin High School, a pet lover and a gentle giant.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Rader.
He is survived by his father, Mitchell V. Rader; and four siblings, Kathleen Baughman, Pamela A. (Russell) Amos, Mitchell V. Rader Jr. and Patrick W. (Cathy) Rader.
The graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with military honors.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Hardin County Animal Shelter, 220 Peterson Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
