Scott E. Croft, 52, of Rineyville, was born Dec. 1, 1966, in Morgantown, West Virginia, and passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was a graduate of North Hardin High School and ECTC in 1985 where he specialized in heating and air conditioning. He was a cavalry scout in the United States Army and a Gulf War veteran from 1986 to 1991. After his military service, he went on to work construction and also was employed by M.W.R. at Fort Knox for 17 years.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Laura A. Croft (Lamothe).
He is survived by his parents, Charles and Beverly Croft of Radcliff; a sister, Tammy Croft of Radcliff; a brother, Eric B. Croft of Ekron; nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central, Radcliff.
