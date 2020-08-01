1/1
Sean Michael Lopeman
Sean Michael Lopeman, 49, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Lopeman was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn.

Survivors include his wife, Sabrina Lopeman; three children, Sebastian Lopeman, Alexis Lopeman and Brendan Lopeman; his father, Michael Dailey; four brothers, Kevin Lopeman, Seth Dailey, Ryan Dailey and Steve Dailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Cremation was chosen by the family.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
