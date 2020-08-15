1/
Sefuluali Faiuale "Ten" Seuga
Sefuluali "Ten" Faiuale Seuga, 66, of Radcliff, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at home.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Dianne Seuga; four stepchildren, Charles Hughes, Daniel Hughes, Robert Hughes and Brenda Sao; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug 20, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with the Rev. Terry Langford officiating.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
entucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
