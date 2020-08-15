Or Copy this URL to Share

Sefuluali "Ten" Faiuale Seuga, 66, of Radcliff, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at home.



Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Dianne Seuga; four stepchildren, Charles Hughes, Daniel Hughes, Robert Hughes and Brenda Sao; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug 20, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with the Rev. Terry Langford officiating.



Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store