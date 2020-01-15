Seldia Elaine Feltner, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Jefferson County.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Shaw; her parents, Jack and Juanita Hodges; and two brothers, Jay "J.D." Hodges and Timothy Hodges.
Survivors include two daughters, Tamra Martell of Elizabethtown and Tina Williams of Radcliff; a brother, Danny Hodges of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Sadie Allen and Dalton Shaw; and a great-grandson, Hunter Allen.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020