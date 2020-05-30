Seldrick Tucker, 61, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Tucker was a member of Restoration Worship Center in Radcliff, where he served as an elder. Retired Sgt. First Class Tucker was was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Gulf War, Desert Storm and he had worked the past 20 years for Akebono in Elizabethtown, He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.



He was preceded in death by his father, James Tucker.



Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Gail Tucker of Elizabethtown; four children, Lajueneze Leach (her three children) and her husband, Michael, of Louisiana, Lakeita Parmes (her six children) and her husband, Quanterrial of Vine Grove; Demetris Harris (his one child) of Texas, Desiree Wade (her four children) and her husband, Reginal, of Vine Grove; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; his mother, Sallie Tucker of Alabama; two brothers, Oscar Wiggins and James Tucker Jr., both of Alabama; two sisters, SanJeannette McCants of Texas and Jackie Tucker of Alabama; and several nieces, nephews, family and many friends.



The funeral for Mr. Tucker is at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, at the Restoration Worship Center, 640 Olivia Road in Radcliff with Pastor Carl Smalls officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Restoration Worship Center in Radcliff.



