Shane Martin Komora, 28, of Greensburg, Indiana, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, May 27, 2019.
He was born May 24, 1991, in Layton, Utah, a special gift from God. His parents, Christopher and Michele, and two sisters, Adrian Filippelli (Brandon) Waters and Clair Filippelli, were blessed when he found his way into their loving family at the age of 5. Shane was special in every way to them and was loved beyond measure.
Memorial contributions can be made to his favorite teacher, Ms. Allison Kimble, Learning Resource Room, Meadow View Elementary, 1255 W, Vine St., Radcliff, KY 40160.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 29, 2019