Shannon Bates, 59, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Dec.11, 2019, at Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
He was a very loving, passionate and selfless dad. He was a UK alumni band member and successfully finished the Disney Marathon when he was 52. He loved making RC Airplanes and was an avid Pontiac enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie Jr. and Norma Bates and a brother, Ernie Bates III.
He is survived by two daughters, Laura Bates and Sarah Bates, both of Elizabethtown; the mother of his children, Deborah Groothuis; and two granddaughters, Maya Miller and C.J. Davis.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother J.D. Shipp officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues after noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations may take form to the UK Alumni Association.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019