Shanon LaMarte' Brown, 48, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence.Shanon was a native of Elizabethtown and the son of the late Nathaniel Stubbs and Melvina Walker. He was a member of Heritage International Christian Church, where he was involved with the ushers' ministry. He was employed by Metalsa. He was a former counselor at Wesley Hilltop House, a member of UAW and a sports enthusiast.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford and Ronnie Stubbs.Survivors include his wife, Angie Caldwell-Brown; his mother, Melvina Walker; three sons, Terran Caldwell (Amanda), TeArius Caldwell (Leonela) and Dominic Denson; six brothers Rodney Montgomery, William Stubbs (Janice), Joey Stubbs (Sharon), Edward Johnson (Lashan), David Stubbs (Tammy) and Dewayne Stubbs; three sisters, Queen Mitchell, Debra Thomas (Larrgon) and Katherine Williams; his father-in-law, Odell Williams; his grandmother-in-law, Cassie Caldwell; a sister-in-law, Brittany Caldwell; two brothers-in-law, Jonathan Curry and Narada Voss; four grandchildren, Adrian Caldwell, Judah Caldwell, Maliyah Terrell and Amara Terrell; special friends, Theresa Shipp, Elaine Williams, Jonetta Martin and Thomas Churchill; and a special cousin, Mildred Wheatley.A private funeral will be held as well as a public drive through visitation from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 13, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A private burial follows in Little Zion Church Cemetery in Glendale.Donations can be made to Heritage International Christian Church, P.O. Box 1004, Radcliff, KY 40159 or at HeritageKY.org.