Shanon LaMarte' Brown, 48, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence.
Shanon was a native of Elizabethtown and the son of the late Nathaniel Stubbs and Melvina Walker. He was a member of Heritage International Christian Church, where he was involved with the ushers' ministry. He was employed by Metalsa. He was a former counselor at Wesley Hilltop House, a member of UAW and a sports enthusiast.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford and Ronnie Stubbs.
Survivors include his wife, Angie Caldwell-Brown; his mother, Melvina Walker; three sons, Terran Caldwell (Amanda), TeArius Caldwell (Leonela) and Dominic Denson; six brothers Rodney Montgomery, William Stubbs (Janice), Joey Stubbs (Sharon), Edward Johnson (Lashan), David Stubbs (Tammy) and Dewayne Stubbs; three sisters, Queen Mitchell, Debra Thomas (Larrgon) and Katherine Williams; his father-in-law, Odell Williams; his grandmother-in-law, Cassie Caldwell; a sister-in-law, Brittany Caldwell; two brothers-in-law, Jonathan Curry and Narada Voss; four grandchildren, Adrian Caldwell, Judah Caldwell, Maliyah Terrell and Amara Terrell; special friends, Theresa Shipp, Elaine Williams, Jonetta Martin and Thomas Churchill; and a special cousin, Mildred Wheatley.
A private funeral will be held as well as a public drive through visitation from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 13, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A private burial follows in Little Zion Church Cemetery in Glendale.
Donations can be made to Heritage International Christian Church, P.O. Box 1004, Radcliff, KY 40159 or at HeritageKY.org.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020