Sharon L. Thornberry, 63, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Lousville.
Sharon was born Sept. 12, 1955, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to the late Lynn Ray and Gladys Kundy Bostic. Her son, Matthew Thornberry; a sister, Florence Laca; a brother, James Bostic; and a nephew, Kenneth Bostic, also preceded her in death.
Sharon was a gifted stained glass artist, where she used her creative mind. She also loved making decorative cakes in four states, where she traveled with her military husband.
She is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Thornberry; a special daughter, Brandi Wright; two special grandchildren, River Orndorff and Sierra Orndorff; and two sisters, Patpricia Stoddard of Hawthorne, Nevada, and Barbara Pye of Plymouth, Indiana.
A celebration of life is at noon EDT Monday, April 29, in the chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon EDT Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 11902 Brinley Ave., Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.
Condolences may be made at www.bjsfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019