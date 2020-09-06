1/1
Sharyn Kaye McHargue
Sharyn Kaye McHargue, 72, of Sonora, died Sat­ur­day, Sept. 5, 2020 at Baptist Health Hardin in Eliza­beth­town.
She was a native of Boston, Kentucky, and retired from Fort Knox Civil Service as a secretary. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, was a Kentucky Colonel and loved her God, her children and her grandchildren.
Sharyn was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Margaret Raye McHargue; and her grandmother, Lorene Stark.
She is survived by her fiance, Robert Dickerson of Sonora; two daughters, Joni (Jesse) Newton and Lori (David) Martin, all of Boston, Kentucky; a brother, Mark (Darlene) McHargue of Shelbyville; three grandchildren, Cody (Christina) Martin, Zachary Martin and Alexa (Mike) Benningfield; and two great- grandchildren, Michael and Gabriel Benningfield.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Father Terry Langsford officiating.
Burial follows in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Boston, Kentucky.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Fun­eral Home and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
