Sheila L. White-Wiley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila L. White-Wiley died Friday, June 19, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Paxton Wiley Sr.; three children, Julia White, Irving White and Paxton Wiley Jr.; and two grandchildren.

The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved