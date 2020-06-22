Sheila L. White-Wiley died Friday, June 19, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Paxton Wiley Sr.; three children, Julia White, Irving White and Paxton Wiley Jr.; and two grandchildren.
The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.