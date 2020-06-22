Sheila L. White-Wiley died Friday, June 19, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, Paxton Wiley Sr.; three children, Julia White, Irving White and Paxton Wiley Jr.; and two grandchildren.



The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.

