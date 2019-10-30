Shelah Tess Ramey, 71, born in Holden, West Virginia, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, while at her residence in Elizabethtown.



Shelah was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Holden in Logan County to Thomas Patterson and Sarah Malinda Maynard Ramey.



Shelah was born the youngest of 13 children. She graduated high school in Kenova, West Virginia. She worked in civil service for 17 years, serving in the United States and Germany and retired in February 2010. She also worked for a short time for the state of Kentucky as a social worker. She settled in Elizabethtown in 1992 and received a bachelor's degree in psychology at Spalding University. She attended Grace Heartland Church in Elizabethtown.



She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rosetta Malinda Reeder; six sisters, Violet Marie Shepard, Rachel Mae Blankenship, Edith Eloise Ricketts, Edna Doris Farris, Eldean Wellman and Connie Ramey; and four brothers, Cleston C. Ramey, Zion Wedstel Ramey, John B. Ellis Ramey and Conard Ramey.



Survivors include two daughters, Anna (Robert) Reeder-Richardson and Theresa (Keith) Mauk; three grandsons, Antonio Reeder, Peyton Mauk and Isaac Mauk; two brothers, Aca Fox Ramey and Victor Ramey; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Grace Heartland Church in Elizabethtown. All friends are welcome.