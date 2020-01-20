Shelly Powell, 96, of Flaherty, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin in Radcliff.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Gene Mills of Vine Grove; two sons, Larry H. Powell and Leon Powell, both of Flaherty; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 8 great great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty. Burial follows in St. Martin of Tours Church Cemetery in Flaherty.
Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020