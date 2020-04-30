Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelva Gean Breland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shelva Gean Breland, 82, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020.



She was born July 29, 1937, to the late Nellie Butcher and Brant Butcher.



A loving mother and friend, Shelva found ways to give back and help others. She saw the good in everyone and always approached others with kindness and compassion. Shelva was an active member of her church and had a beautiful singing voice. She had a smile that lit up a room and was passionate about volunteering and delivering meals for those in need. She had a long and fulfilling career with civil service from which she retired.



Shelva was predeceased by two husbands, Bob Belknap and Charles Breland. Immensely proud of her family, Shelva was a devoted mother to her two children, Bob Belknap (Miriam) of Fulton, Missouri, and Eva Clark (Matt) of The Hills, Texas, as well as a devoted grandmother to Chris and Michael Belknap. She also is survived by many loving relatives and close friends. Shelva leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and we will miss her every day of our lives. As her health declined, she often shared she had lived a meaningful and fulfilling life that was full of wonderful family, friends and love.



A celebration of life will be held this summer in Shelva's hometown of Flatwoods, West Virgina.



