Sherry Dawn Horton, 59, of Vine Grove, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home.

She was a longtime contributor to St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister.

Survivors include her husband, Jesse Horton of Vine Grove; five children, Daniel Gabbard, William Horton, Jessie Horton, Ashley (Jeremy) Taylor and Jacob Horton, all of Vine Grove; five grandchildren, Layla, Kayla-Ann and R.J. Stidom and Makenzie and Jack Taylor; and four sisters, Linda Horton, Judy Rains, Ann Ashley and Lana Neal.

There will be a private service at a later time.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 28, 2019
