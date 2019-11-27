Sherry Dawn Horton, 59, of Vine Grove, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home.
She was a longtime contributor to St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister.
Survivors include her husband, Jesse Horton of Vine Grove; five children, Daniel Gabbard, William Horton, Jessie Horton, Ashley (Jeremy) Taylor and Jacob Horton, all of Vine Grove; five grandchildren, Layla, Kayla-Ann and R.J. Stidom and Makenzie and Jack Taylor; and four sisters, Linda Horton, Judy Rains, Ann Ashley and Lana Neal.
There will be a private service at a later time.
