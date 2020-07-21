Sherry Lynn Pellman, 56, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.



She was born Dec. 19, 1963, to Elizabeth and Bill Pellman and was a sister of Sandy, Brian and Jeanie Pellman.



A loving a devoted mother and grandmother, Sherry is survived by her son, Eric; five daughters, Joni, Leslie, Ambra, Megan and Melissa; as well as 21 grandchildren; and two sons-in-law, Michael and Shefton.



Sherry will be missed dearly, our hearts ache everyday she is now gone.



Services for immediate family will be private.

