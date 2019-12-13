Sherry Melissa Rock

Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
40272
(502)-937-6400
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial United Methodist Church
Elizabethtown, KY
Sherry Melissa Rock of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, peacefully with her loving family by her side.

Sherry was met at the gates of heaven by her father, Paul Constant.

Survivors include her husband, William Rock; a son, Bruce Rock; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Rock; her mother, Roberta Thompson; a brother, Sean O'Neil; and her stepmother, Sandy Constant.

Sherry chose cremation.

A memorial service is at noon Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the church.

Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel, 10907 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences for the Rock family may be left at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 14, 2019
