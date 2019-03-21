Sherry Rogers Conklyn, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was Christian by faith and an employee of Communicare, where she worked in administration.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Garth Conklyn; a daughter, Teri Carder; and her parents, Kenneth and Ruth Atkins Rogers.
Survivors include two daughters, Robin Dow and Brandy Dilley (Barrett); one brother, Jerry Rogers; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen with no service or visitation at this time.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with arrangements.
