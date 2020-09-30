Shirley Aline Hughes Redmon, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.



Survivors include three children, Russell Jackson Redmon, Gary Dwayne Redmon and Jada Michele Redmon; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial follows in Little Brick Cemetery in Boston, Kentucky.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

