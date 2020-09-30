1/
Shirley Aline (Hughes) Redmon
Shirley Aline Hughes Redmon, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include three children, Russell Jackson Redmon, Gary Dwayne Redmon and Jada Michele Redmon; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial follows in Little Brick Cemetery in Boston, Kentucky.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
