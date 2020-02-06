Shirley Ann Westergren

Shirley Ann Westergren, 84, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte Norris; a son, Otis Ray Keith; five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Feb. 15, at Family Worship Center, 343 Tanner Road in Hodgenville with Pastor Mark Knight officiating.

Visitation begins at noon Feb. 15, at the church.

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2020
