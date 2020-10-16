1/1
Shirley Catherine (Yates) Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Catherine Yates Williams, 86, of St. John, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Jefferson County until 1949, then moved to Hardin County with her parents. She was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, was very active on the Alter Society and served two terms on the Parish Council. After raising her family, she went to work for Dr. M.J. Noel Jr. , where she retired after 28 years and was known by all his patients as the lady with the soft voice and beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and loving husband.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory K. Williams; and her parents, Dennie and Norma Hundley Yates.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jim Williams; a daughter, Monica Lynn (Bill) Parris of New Albany, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Diana Williams of Greenwood, Indiana; a granddaughter, Katie Williams; two grandsons, Grant Parris and Clay (Sarah) Parris; and special friends, Sandi and Steve Brangers.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 657 St. John Church Road in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in Saint John Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Because of COVID-19 regulations, the family requests everyone who attends to please wear a mask.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to donor's favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved