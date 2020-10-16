Shirley Catherine Yates Williams, 86, of St. John, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Jefferson County until 1949, then moved to Hardin County with her parents. She was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, was very active on the Alter Society and served two terms on the Parish Council. After raising her family, she went to work for Dr. M.J. Noel Jr. , where she retired after 28 years and was known by all his patients as the lady with the soft voice and beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and loving husband.



She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory K. Williams; and her parents, Dennie and Norma Hundley Yates.



Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jim Williams; a daughter, Monica Lynn (Bill) Parris of New Albany, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Diana Williams of Greenwood, Indiana; a granddaughter, Katie Williams; two grandsons, Grant Parris and Clay (Sarah) Parris; and special friends, Sandi and Steve Brangers.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 657 St. John Church Road in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in Saint John Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Because of COVID-19 regulations, the family requests everyone who attends to please wear a mask.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to donor's favorite charity.



