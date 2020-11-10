1/1
Shirley Frances Ramsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Frances Ramsey, 79, of Sonora, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was born in East Bernstadt to James Arther and Morna Humphress Eastridge. Shirley's biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family and her Lord. She worked for E-town Sportswear for 35 years as a seamstress and inspector. Her hobbies included her love of flowers, growing them and arranging them at Sonora Florist. Her love of reading was inspired by her Grandma Humphress. She was a member of First Baptist Church Sonora and Dixie Homemakers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Alica Kay Hornback.

Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Jackie Ramsey of Sonora; a daughter, Angela (Mike) Lile of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Violette (David) McMurtry of Sonora and Patty (Billy) Chaudoin of Buffalo; two brothers, James "Bud" (Shirley Ann) Eastridge and Pat (Donetta) Eastridge, all of Sonora; four grandchildren, Christian Petty, Caitlyn Farrow, Kelli Lile and Kristen Lile; and four great-grandchildren, Kathryn Petty, Lathan Farrow, Abel Farrow and Sutton Farrow.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at First Baptist Church Sonora in Sonora with the Rev. Tony Carson officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY 42776
270-369-7444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved