Shirley Frances Ramsey, 79, of Sonora, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



She was born in East Bernstadt to James Arther and Morna Humphress Eastridge. Shirley's biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family and her Lord. She worked for E-town Sportswear for 35 years as a seamstress and inspector. Her hobbies included her love of flowers, growing them and arranging them at Sonora Florist. Her love of reading was inspired by her Grandma Humphress. She was a member of First Baptist Church Sonora and Dixie Homemakers.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Alica Kay Hornback.



Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Jackie Ramsey of Sonora; a daughter, Angela (Mike) Lile of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Violette (David) McMurtry of Sonora and Patty (Billy) Chaudoin of Buffalo; two brothers, James "Bud" (Shirley Ann) Eastridge and Pat (Donetta) Eastridge, all of Sonora; four grandchildren, Christian Petty, Caitlyn Farrow, Kelli Lile and Kristen Lile; and four great-grandchildren, Kathryn Petty, Lathan Farrow, Abel Farrow and Sutton Farrow.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at First Baptist Church Sonora in Sonora with the Rev. Tony Carson officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.



