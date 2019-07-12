Shirley Howell Alston, 82, of Hodgenville, formerly of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a retired office manager and a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen I. "Al" Alston; her parents, James Archie and Nellie Mae Bradley Howell; and a sister, Viola "Tootsie" Mather.
She is survived by four nieces, Janelle Sprowls, Judy Langell, Linda Gregg and Lisa Gregg; two nephews, Mike Mather and David Mather; her brother-in-law, James Cecil Mather; and many great-nieces and great-nephews and several cousins.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bennett-bertram.com.
