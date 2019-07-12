Shirley Howell Alston

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Obituary
Shirley Howell Alston, 82, of Hodgenville, formerly of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

She was a retired office manager and a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen I. "Al" Alston; her parents, James Archie and Nellie Mae Bradley Howell; and a sister, Viola "Tootsie" Mather.

She is survived by four nieces, Janelle Sprowls, Judy Langell, Linda Gregg and Lisa Gregg; two nephews, Mike Mather and David Mather; her brother-in-law, James Cecil Mather; and many great-nieces and great-nephews and several cousins.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 14, 2019
