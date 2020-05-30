Shirley Johnson
Shirley Johnson, 78, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Signature of North Hardin in Radcliff.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hilding "Lucky" Johnson; a son, Harold Dean Johnson; a daughter, Tammy Lynn Johnson; her parents, James Alfred and Nell Stewart Harper; and a brother, Paul Sanders.

Survivors include two grandchildren, Harold Dean Johnson Jr. and Samantha Ann Basham; a great-grandson, Grayson; a brother, James C. Harper; a sister, Linda Caswell; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Johnson is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in St. Patrick Cemetery at Fort Knox.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from May 30 to Jun. 5, 2020.
