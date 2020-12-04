1/1
Shirley Louis "Bud" Abell
Shirley Louis "Bud" Abell, 90, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.

He was a native of Hardin County and was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. He retired from Fort Knox civil service in 1993 and his passion was being a concrete man, where he worked until age 82. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 1455 and loved to square dance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elzie Louis and Mary Katherine Elliott Abell; and four siblings, Frances Kerr, Hazel Kerr, Dean Masterson and Sue Masterson.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Mary Masterson Abell; three daughters, Lettie (Steve) Clark of Rineyville, Brenda (Tom) Clark of Vine Grove and Pam (Donald) Meredith of Elizabethtown; a sister, Joyce Nichols; 10 grandchildren, Daniel (Melinda) Clark, Joe (Melody) Clark, Melissa (Brad) Coomes, Elaine Clark, Lauren Sutherland, Ellen (Steve) Dodson, Clint (Natasha) Clark, Dawn Meredith, Josh Androski and Richard (Becky) Meredith; 22 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating. Because of current state mandates, the funeral is for immediate family only and livestreamed through the Brown Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Brigid Catholic Church.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
