Shirley Ray Beard, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was the owner of Ray's Market in Elizabethtown for 47 years and prior to that worked at Kroger for 17 years. He also attended Union Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fletcher Cleveland and Helen Marie Rader Beard; three brothers, Clarence, William and James Beard; and three sisters, Catherine Myers, Mary Pope and Susan Brawner.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Langley Beard; four sons, Kenny Beard (Lara), Timmy Beard (Marie), Travis Beard (Becky) and Robert Caswell (Brittney); two daughters, Shawunta Wood (Jason) and Jennifer Nunn (Mike); a brother, Fletcher Houston Beard; a sister, Dorothy Allen; 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brothers Steve Campbell and Billy Curle officiating. Burial follows in Summit United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Union Christian Church.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home of Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019