Silvan Roy Goodman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Silvan Roy Goodman.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers

Silvan Roy Goodman, 72, of Glendale, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

He was a native of Howevalley, a member of New Horizon Baptist Fellowship and was a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Silvan Ray and Prudie Ann Coogle Goodman; and three siblings, Mae Wise, Brenda Reynolds and Judy Dupin.

Survivors include a niece, Lyn Dupin (Tommy) of Holiday Hills, Illinois; a nephew, Raymond Dupin (Peggy) of Radcliff; four great-nieces and great-nephews, Chance Dupin, Jarret Goble, Casey Dupin and Justin Dupin; and lots of cousins.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.