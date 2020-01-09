Silvan Roy Goodman, 72, of Glendale, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
He was a native of Howevalley, a member of New Horizon Baptist Fellowship and was a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Silvan Ray and Prudie Ann Coogle Goodman; and three siblings, Mae Wise, Brenda Reynolds and Judy Dupin.
Survivors include a niece, Lyn Dupin (Tommy) of Holiday Hills, Illinois; a nephew, Raymond Dupin (Peggy) of Radcliff; four great-nieces and great-nephews, Chance Dupin, Jarret Goble, Casey Dupin and Justin Dupin; and lots of cousins.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020