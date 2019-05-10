Stanley Austin Wilkerson, 74, of Cecilia, went to be with his heavenly father Thursday, May 9, 2019, with his family at his side, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Stanley was born March 30, 1945, in Cecilia to the late Thomas Austin and Bessie Belle Veirs Wilkerson. He was a retired barber and also worked for Summit Polymers. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a Baptist by faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Jefferies; his parents; a son, Brian Wilkerson; two brothers, Martin and Charles Wilkerson; and two sisters, Lois Jones and Mae Fern Wilkerson.
Survivors include a son, Ryan Wilkerson, and a daughter, Crystal Cole, both of Cecilia; three grandchildren, Sabrina, Haley and Jasmine; a brother, Gary (Thresea) Wilkerson of Glasgow; four sisters, Willie Jean (Jessie) Ship of Star Mills, Faye Helm of Eastview, Gladys (Wayne) Jones of Lafayette, Indiana, and Carolyn Mattingly of Big Clifty; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In keeping with Stanley's wishes, cremation was chosen.
There will be a celebration of life for Stanley to be announced at a later date.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 11, 2019