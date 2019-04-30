Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 205 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-5122 Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Maurice Lacroix, 80, of Rineyville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home.



He was a retired U.S. Air Force sergeant, serving 20 years. He served in Korea and later served two tours in the Vietnam War. He continued a working career overseas until he and his wife, Janet, settled in Blountstown, Florida, in 1985. Stan was a business owner/operator for four years until they sold and moved to Panama City in 1998. Then he worked in management for a Fortune 500 company, Southdown Concrete, in Panama City for five years. His career successfully ended at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, in 2001-2011. He has been a member of Panama City First Baptist Church since 1987.



In 2015, he and Janet relocated to Rineyville to the Lucas family farm. He was affectionately adopted by the New Salem Baptist Church family and community.



He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Lacroix; his mother, Dorothy Smith; a brother, Robert Lacroix; and a sister, Nancy Lacroix.



He is survived by his wife, Janet Lucas Lacroix of Rineyville; five children, David (Heidi) Lacroix, Janet (Mark) Robitaille, Lisa (Michael) MacLenna, Michael (Debbie) Lacroix and Terri (Paul) Byers of New Hampshire; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry Lacroix.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at New Salem Baptist Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial with military honors follows in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



