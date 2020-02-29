Stanley Monroe Greer, 78, of Cecilia, passed away Saturday Feb. 29, 2020, at his residence in Cecilia.



He was born in Louisville to Samuel Milton Greer and Sudie Mae Bowen. He was a superintendent of construction for a number of construction companies. Stanley was a member of The Carpenters Union.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Milton Thomas Greer and Ralph Boyd Greer.



He is survived by his loving wife, Clara Duncan Greer of Cecilia; a son, William Lee Greer of Cecilia; two daughters, Angela Faye (Ricky) Greer-Garren of New Baden, Illinois, and Annette Susan Greer of Bowling Green; two brothers, Nelson (Ann) Greer of Brooks, and James (Helen) Greer of Louisville; and two grandchildren



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Charley Burris officiating. Burial is in the Solomon Cemetery in Grayson County.



Visitation is from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.