Starla Darlin Stump, 60, of Cecilia, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Fort Carson, Colorado, traveled the world as an Army brat making Elizabethtown her final home. She loved music, clowns and her fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her father, Landon Marvin Pharris.
Survivors include her mother, Mildred Pharris; a brother, William Eugene Pharris; and two sisters, Marquita Garcia and Linda Pharris.
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. CST today, Jan. 17, at John L. Clark Cemetery in Gainesboro, Tennessee.
Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 17, 2020