Stefan Heitz, 57, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville.
Mr. Heitz was part owner of Deutsche Ecke Cafe in Radcliff.
He was preceded in death by his father, Horst Werner Heitz; and grandmother, Ani Dreier.
He is survived by his wife, Mitzy A. Gaul-Heitz; his mother, Ursula Ingrid Knetsch of Germany; three sisters, Cornelia (Horst) Brandenburger of Germany, Karin (Gary) West of Radcliff and Christiane (Horst) Wildpanner of Germany; a brother, Peter Heitz of Germany; a bonus sister, Patricia (Kenneth) McLaurin; three nieces, Natascha Studdard, Kimberly Polk and Stefanie Langhammer; a nephew, Daniel Brandenburger; nieces and nephews of the Jeffrey family, Gaul family, Jonas family and Kipp family; as well as several great nieces and nephews; his dog, Lilo; and a host of extended family and friends.
The services for Mr. Heitz will be private.
Condolences may be expressed chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019