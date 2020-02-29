Stella Carolyn Pendleton (1953 - 2020)
Service Information
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME - Irvington
509 SPRING STREET
Irvington, KY
40146
(270)-547-2712
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
8:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Stella Carolyn Pendleton, 66, of Hardinsburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

She was born Aug. 31, 1953, to Percy Lee Howard and Stella Pearl Willoughby Howard in Louisville.

Stella Carolyn, was a member of Sample United Methodist Church and worked as a cook for years.

Her father; two sons, David Scott Pendleton and Greg Pendleton; and a sister, Sharon Bishop preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of over 51 years, Bobby Joe Pendleton; mother, Stella Pearl Howard of Webster; two children, Billy Joe (Fran) Pendleton of Upton and Susie (Brad) Anthony of Hardinsburg; two daughter-in-laws, Nancy Pendleton of Hardinsburg and Sandie Pendleton of Louisville; a sister, Anna Jeanette (Bill) Garris of Webster; two brothers, Danny (Donna) Howard of South Carolina and Timothy (Katherine) Howard of Arlington, Texas; 21 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington with the Rev. Garry Jones officiating. Burial follows in the Sample Jolly Cemetery in Sample.

Visitation is from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 2, and after 8 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the funeral home to assist the family.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020
