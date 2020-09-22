Stella Flowers Souleyrette, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at her home.



The daughter of the late James Dalton "Dock" and Lucy King Flowers, she was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Frogu.



She was a member of Sonora United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and Dixie Homemakers. She was a former teacher in both Jefferson and LaRue counties. She and her husband built what now is Crop Production Services in Upton.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dumont "Dewey" Souleyrette; her two sisters, Reeble Anderson and Elsie Tuggle; and two brothers, James and Kenneth Flowers.



Survivors include her daughter, Sherri (E.J.) Bradley; a son, Dale (Laurie) Souleyrette; six grandchildren, Phillip (Brandi) Miller, Jason Miller, Brent (Eza) Hall, Clare Souleyrette, Kyle Souleyrette and Kate Souleyrette; and five great-grandchildren, Mason Dailey, Landon Miller and Tucker Miller, Damian Felker and Jonah Miller.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Sonora United Methodist Church. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.



Because of COVID-19, it is required every visitor wear a mask or face cover.



The family requests expressions of sympathy be given to Sonora United Methodist Church, 409 Main St., Sonora, Ky. 42776.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store