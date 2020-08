Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen Cosmas Smith, 67, of Lebanon Junction, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



Survivors include his wife, Dianne Smith; and a son, Zachary Smith.



Services and visitation will be private with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.



